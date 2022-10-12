All 142 Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored, dating back to 1800s

All 142 Milwaukee firefighters who have died serving the city since 1860 were honored Wednesday, Oct. 12 during the annual "Fallen Firefighter Memorial Program."

Everyone knows that a firefighter's job is dangerous. It's their duty to run toward the flames, but Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said it's what happens after they leave that can be the most deadly.

From those who died in the 1800s to the most recent, all 142 members of the Milwaukee Fire Department that have given their life had their names read Wednesday.

"We still have to remember because they did still make the ultimate sacrifice so that somebody else might live," said Chief Lipski. "What we do is risk. It is risk."

Over the decades, Chief Lipski said research has shown the biggest risk may not be the flames but the things they breathe in.

"Just simply entering and being in this occupation raises your risk levels for cancer," said Lipski.

A study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found firefighters are 14% more likely to die from cancer than the rest of the population.

In December 2021, Battalion Chief Sean Slowey died after a long battle with brain cancer.

Lipski said the best thing you can do to help keep firefighters safe is to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

"The best firefight and the best fire rescue that we will have to do is the one that never happens," said Lipski.

During National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, Lipski said it's a good time to check your home's smoke detectors and go over your family's escape plans for every room.