Alice’s Garden Urban Farm; hands-on learning and cultural connection

By
Published  July 22, 2025 7:58am CDT
Out and About
MILWAUKEE - Alice’s Garden (2136 N. 21st Street) is more than 50 years old and it’s much more than just a garden - it’s a gathering place that’s growing food, friendships, and futures. Brian Kramp has a look at how this urban oasis is nourishing the community in more ways than one.

