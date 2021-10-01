'Alice Cooper Day' in Milwaukee, mayor proclaims

article

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett proclaimed Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, as "Alice Cooper Day" in the city.

According to a proclamation, the honor aligned with Cooper's performance at the BMO Harris Pavilion that night. The proclamation commends the "Godfather of shock rock and stage theatrics" for his "musical accomplishments" and "dedication to enhancing the arts."

Cooper first performed in Milwaukee in 1973 at the then-named Milwaukee Arena downtown. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2011.

