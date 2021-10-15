Morales sworn in as Fitchburg police chief

Milwaukee's former top cop started his new job Friday, Oct. 15. Alfonso Morales was sworn in as the chief of police in Fitchburg.

Morales recently won a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee for being unfairly demoted. He was awarded more than $600,000.

The Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission approved the motion to hire Morales on Sept. 27. The Dane County community's department is much smaller than MPD – with only about 50 people.

In late July, FOX6 News learned Morales was among four finalists for Fitchburg chief – and that Morales lost out for the position of Sun Prairie assistant police chief.

