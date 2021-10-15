Expand / Collapse search

Morales sworn in as Fitchburg police chief

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Former MPD Chief Alfonso Morales started his new job in Fitchburg on Friday, Oct. 15.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's former top cop started his new job Friday, Oct. 15. Alfonso Morales was sworn in as the chief of police in Fitchburg.

Morales recently won a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee for being unfairly demoted. He was awarded more than $600,000.

The Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission approved the motion to hire Morales on Sept. 27. The Dane County community's department is much smaller than MPD – with only about 50 people.

In late July, FOX6 News learned Morales was among four finalists for Fitchburg chief – and that Morales lost out for the position of Sun Prairie assistant police chief.

