Fitchburg votes for Morales as chief of police

The Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission on Monday, Sept. 27 voted to approve a motion to hire former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales as police chief in Fitchburg.

Morales was among two finalists for the position of Fitchburg police chief, joining Vic Siebeneck.

In late July, FOX6 News learned Morales was initially among four finalists for Fitchburg chief – and that Morales lost out for the position of Sun Prairie assistant police chief.

Also in late July, Milwaukee's Common Council approved a $627,000 financial settlement for Morales, ending a nearly year-long battle. Demoted from chief to captain in August 2020, Morales sued.

The Dane County community of Fitchburg is a department much smaller than MPD, with only about 50 people.

As for next steps, officials said Morales has some conditions to work through (drug, physical, psychological, etc.) before his start date is finalized in Fitchburg.

This is a developing story.