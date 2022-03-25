Expand / Collapse search

Alex Hook recovery progresses, in 'good spirits'

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - Alex Hook, 6, who was in a coma at Children's Wisconsin after he was hit by a projectile that flew from a lawnmower on Sept. 10 continues to recover. 

In an update posted to the Alex Hook Support Page on Facebook, the boy's family wrote "It’s been 6 ½ months since Alex’s accident. To date, Alex has had 3 major head surgeries, several procedures, countless tests, regular PT, many, many doctor appointments, a home Picc line, and a plethora of meds. Despite all of this, Alex has been a brave little warrior and is in good spirits."

In early September, Hook was on the playground at Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake when, investigators say, a nearby lawn mower launched a projectile that hit the first-grader in the head.

Hook suffered a massive fracture to the back of his head in the incident on Sept. 10, and was placed in a medically-induced coma. 

Michelle Koertgen, Hook's aunt, said severe swelling early on forced surgeons to remove a portion of Hook's skull. A piece of 3D-printed material is now connected to the boy's actual skull.

A website has been set up that lists upcoming fundraisers in support of Alex's recovery. 

