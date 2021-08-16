ALDI hiring store, warehouse workers; pay starts at $15/hour

article

ALDI announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that it is looking to hire 190 new store and warehouse employees in the greater Milwaukee area.

ALDI recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees and the new national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively. Employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and paid time off.

To support hiring for these roles throughout the Milwaukee area, a news release says ALDI is hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, during which local stores and warehouses will host interview events to fill available positions.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Interested applicants can view open positions in their area at careers.aldi.us/now-hiring.