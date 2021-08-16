Expand / Collapse search

ALDI hiring store, warehouse workers; pay starts at $15/hour

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
An Aldi discount grocery store stands on Dec. 28, 2017 in Edgewood, Maryland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) article

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - ALDI announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that it is looking to hire 190 new store and warehouse employees in the greater Milwaukee area. 

ALDI recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees and the new national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively. Employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and paid time off.  

To support hiring for these roles throughout the Milwaukee area, a news release says ALDI is hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, during which local stores and warehouses will host interview events to fill available positions. 

Interested applicants can view open positions in their area at careers.aldi.us/now-hiring.

