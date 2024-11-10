Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski funeral held; loved ones remember him

The Brief Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski died on Monday, Nov. 4. Witkowski represented Aldermanic District 13 – on the city's far south side. Dozens packed a Milwaukee funeral home to say goodbye to Witkowski on Sunday, Nov. 10.



Remembering a city servant, dozens packed a Milwaukee funeral home to say goodbye to former Alderman Terry Witkowski on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Witkowski passed away last Monday at 80 years old.

Family and friends traveled from all over the country to pay their respects to Witkowski. Rozga-Walloch Chapel was a revolving door of respect and reflection for Witkowski.

"We wanted to pay our respects," said Debbie Stoddard, who volunteered with him. "I mean, he was great. He was always encouraging everybody and all the businesses to be part of the Garden District and help."

Most of the community will know him from leading the Milwaukee Safety Commission or leading the city's 13th district, but Dash Mallman knows him as an ice cream-loving grandpa.

"He would do anything to go and get caramel cashew," Mallman said.

And for Andrew and Paul Witkowski?

"To us, he’s just our dad," Paul Witkowski said. "Dad was great about coming to visit all of us."

A dad who left a huge impression on his family scattered all over the country, and on the city.

"My dad was a go-getter," Andrew Witkowski said.

"I think we’re all honored and humbled of what a member of the community dad was, what an impact he had," Paul Witkowski said.

A particularly special impact on the city's south side, he championed safety and the area's Garden District.

"Terry was the Garden District, and he wanted it to be more beautiful for everybody and everybody to be connected," Stoddard said.

Paul Witkowski said his dad was a kid from the south side who wanted to give back to it.

"The south side is home," he said. "It’s in his roots, it’s in his DNA."

Roots that are now planted throughout the community.

"He has his fingerprints all over the city," Andrew Witkowski said.

Fingerprints that even the youngest ones can see.

"We all may be sad about him passing, but we always will remember how he made the world a better place," Mallman said.

Loved ones say if you'd like to honor Witkowski's legacy, you can do so by donating to the Milwaukee Garden District Neighborhood Association.