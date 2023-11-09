Alanis Morissette at American Family Insurance Amphitheater July 28

article

Alanis Morissette will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 28.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Additionally, fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, Nov. 15 to get first access to presale tickets.

More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at alanis.com and Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.

Citi is the official card of the Triple Moon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.