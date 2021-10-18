Expand / Collapse search

A&J's Halloween House a long-standing tradition in Milwaukee

Halloween tradition is alive in Bay View

A&J's Halloween House display is a long-standing tradition in the Milwaukee area. Every year, the homeowners transform their front lawn into a spooky sensation, this year is no different.

On S. Clement Avenue in Bay View, one house can't be missed in October. 

A&J's Halloween House

A&J's Halloween House tradition is back once again. This year's theme – clowns. 

The display is filled with intricate details from a hand-painted clown archway, to the personalized signs on the fence.

A&J's Halloween House

To fully immerse people in the display, the smoke from the A&J's Tricks and Treats Truck actually smell like cotton candy.

As in years past, the display doubles as a fundraiser for Pathfinders Milwaukee – a non-profit organization that helps runaway and abused children. 

A&J's Halloween House

"We do this for the community, because the community loves it, absolutely loves it. There are some kids that can remember it from 3 years old and now they’ve graduated high school," said Jamie Beauchamp, homeowner.

Andy and Jamie, the homeowners and display creators, are also preparing for a busy Halloween weekend. 

"We’ve prepared for enough candy and entertainment for that evening," said Andy Reid, homeowner.

A&J's Halloween House

"It started out we just liked decorating for Halloween and again got bigger and bigger," said  "It’s a challenge every year, something different, but we love it," said Reid. 

New this year, A&J's Halloween House is selling pint glasses with their new logo on them Tuesday, Oct. 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds also goes to Pathfinders Milwaukee. 

