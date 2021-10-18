A&J's Halloween House a long-standing tradition in Milwaukee

A&J's Halloween House display is a long-standing tradition in the Milwaukee area. Every year, the homeowners transform their front lawn into a spooky sensation, this year is no different.

On S. Clement Avenue in Bay View, one house can't be missed in October.

A&J's Halloween House tradition is back once again. This year's theme – clowns.

The display is filled with intricate details from a hand-painted clown archway, to the personalized signs on the fence.

To fully immerse people in the display, the smoke from the A&J's Tricks and Treats Truck actually smell like cotton candy.

As in years past, the display doubles as a fundraiser for Pathfinders Milwaukee – a non-profit organization that helps runaway and abused children.

"We do this for the community, because the community loves it, absolutely loves it. There are some kids that can remember it from 3 years old and now they’ve graduated high school," said Jamie Beauchamp, homeowner.

Andy and Jamie, the homeowners and display creators, are also preparing for a busy Halloween weekend.

"We’ve prepared for enough candy and entertainment for that evening," said Andy Reid, homeowner.

"It started out we just liked decorating for Halloween and again got bigger and bigger," said "It’s a challenge every year, something different, but we love it," said Reid.

New this year, A&J's Halloween House is selling pint glasses with their new logo on them Tuesday, Oct. 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds also goes to Pathfinders Milwaukee.