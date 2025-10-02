Expand / Collapse search

AJ Bombers closing Nov. 20, special limited-time October deals

By
Published  October 2, 2025 11:16am CDT
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

AJ Bombers

The Brief

    • AJ Bombers is officially closing on Nov. 20, 2025.
    • Before it closes, you can take advantage of special dine-in deals.
    • The restaurant’s final week will run Nov. 17– 20 and culminate in a farewell celebration on closing night.

MILWAUKEE - AJ Bombers has announced its official final day of service: Nov. 20, 2025, and it's celebrating with throwbacks, specials, and memories.

Since opening in 2009, AJ Bombers has been a gathering place for Milwaukeeans and visitors alike — from college students to families, sports fans to late-night crowds.

Now, the team is inviting guests back for one final season of food, fun, and tradition.

"This fall is about celebrating the guests who made AJ Bombers what it is," said David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments, owner of Benson’s Restaurant Group. "We’re excited to welcome everyone back for a final burger, beer, and of course, a peanut bomb or two before we close our doors in November."

October dine-in specials

What we know:

Available daily

  • Bomber Burger Returns - $13.50 with fries or tots, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Bombers Sauce, plus a crispy portobello stuffed with Wisconsin cheddar & muenster
  • College ID Meal Deal - Burger + Fries + Soda for $9.99
  • Free Busch Light with purchase of Barrie Burger, additional Busch for just $2

Thursdays

  • Classic AJ Single Burger - $4.95
  • $3 Bomber Beer

Fridays

  • $2 Off Apps
  • $4 Select Domestic 16oz Cans

Monday, Oct. 13: Food Wars anniversary

Celebrate AJ Bombers’ Food Wars win with the Milwaukee Burger (1/4lb patty, Colby cheese, applewood smoked bacon & Schlitz onions) for just $7.50, add fries for $2.

Countdown to Nov. 20

What's next:

As the countdown to Nov. 20 continues, Bombers fans are encouraged to share their favorite memories by posting throwback photos with #AJBombers, snapping one last picture in the iconic Giant Chair, and signing their name on the walls.

The restaurant’s final week of service will run Nov. 17– 20, 2025, culminating in a farewell celebration on closing night.

The Source: Benson’s Restaurant Group sent FOX6 a press release with information regarding the closing plans for AJ Bombers.

