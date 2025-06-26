AJ Bombers to close late 2025; nostalgic celebrations planned

article

The Brief AJ Bombers in Milwaukee is closing its doors for good by the end of 2025. The restaurant has served Milwaukee for 16 years. Before AJ Bombers closes for good, a news release says the restaurant is planning celebrations to help commemorate the iconic menu, history and décor.



AJ Bombers announced on Thursday, June 26 that it will be closing its doors in late 2025. The restaurant features unique burgers, boozy shakes and peanut bombs – and has been in operation for 16 years.

AJ Bombers closing

What we know:

Before AJ Bombers closes for good, a news release says the restaurant is planning celebrations to help commemorate the iconic menu, history and décor.

Benson’s Restaurant Group, the owner and operator of AJ Bombers, decided not to renew the restaurant’s lease for the first floor of 1247 N. Water Street. AJ Bombers’ current lease runs through late 2025.

AJ Bombers has been a beloved brand for the Milwaukee community since its opening in 2009 under previous ownership. A news release says it saw national acclaim when it won best burger on the Travel Channels "Food Wars" in 2010.

All current AJ Bombers employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Benson’s Restaurant Group restaurants upon closing.

What's next:

More details will be announced on AJ Bombers’ goodbye celebrations.