AirCity 360 in New Berlin filled with high-flying fun

By
Published  August 12, 2025 7:34am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Brian Kramp checks out some of the high-flying fun at the newest location in New Berlin.

The Brief

    • AirCity 360's newest location is open in New Berlin.
    • The one-of-a-kind park is filled with trampolines, adventure and fun obstacles.

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - AirCity 360 is a one-of-a-kind park filled with trampolines, adventure and fun obstacles – including an aerial ninja course and sky tower. FOX6's Brian Kramp checks out some of the high-flying fun at the newest location in New Berlin.

Brian Kramp gets a sneak peek at the entertainment and food options for party packages at New Berlin’s newest adventure park.

Brian Kramp was at AirCity 360 where there are plenty of games to play.

Whether it's a family outing or reunion, sports league or a traditional birthday party, AirCity 360 is all about fun for the entire family.

Brian Kramp finds what they’re serving when you need to refuel for more the fun.

Brian Kramp is seeing why the adventure park and indoor play area is New Berlin's new favorite family-friendly adrenaline rush.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX6 News interviews and AirCity 360.

