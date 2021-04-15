AG Kaul releases 2020 State Crime Laboratories annual report

article

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released on Thursday, April 15 the 2020 Annual Report for the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Forensic Sciences (DFS) crime laboratories.

The highlights of the report are listed are as follows (complete report below):

DFS leadership and employees went to great lengths to keep staff safe while continuing to do critical in-person work through the COVID-19 pandemic, all while maintaining turnaround times.

The Forensic Toxicology Unit, which identifies and quantifies drugs and alcohol in biological samples, has seen increasingly complicated compounds that require more-detailed analysis, resulting in slightly higher turnaround times and the need for the additional toxicology positions requested in the DOJ budget.

Fentanyl accounted for 8% percent of the drugs identified by the Controlled Substances Unit, up from zero in 2015.

The Crime Scene Response Teams responded to over 100 scenes while also providing crime scene response training to local law enforcement.

The crime laboratories receipted almost 9,000 cases in 2020.

