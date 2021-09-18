Racine donation drive helps Afghan refugees, veterans

Dozens of volunteers in Racine collected donations for Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy. The collection provided support for area veterans, too.

From clothing to food, donations were brought to the Racine County Department of Human Services on Saturday, Sept. 18.

"We’re getting a lot of clothing, and that’s good. That’s what the biggest need right now is, but we’re collecting everything from hand soap to shower soap, anything at all," said Zachary Zdroik with Racine County Veterans Services.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The drive was a huge success. Racine County Veterans Services partnered with Team Rubicon, a veteran-run disaster relief organization, to collect the items.

"We hope that this will add a little bit of stability, a little stable resources for them," Racine County Executive Jonathan Delegrave said.

Donation drive for Afghan refugees at Racine County Human Services

Not only do the donations help the refugees, but also the veteran community's mental health – some struggling with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We’re frustrated with how everything happened, and now the worst (has) come to an end," said Zdroik. "There’s still families that need help, and this is a way we can continue to serve them even though we’re out of the military."

For more information on how to donate to help Afghan refugees, visit welcome.us.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.