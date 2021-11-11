Advocate Aurora Health raises wage; minimum $18 an hour

Advocate Aurora Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 11 that it will raise its minimum hourly wage to $18 beginning Dec. 5.

A news release says the wage increase is intended to recognize Advocate Aurora team members’ critical work and also reflects another major effort by the health system to create social impact that dramatically improves individuals’ health and well-being.

For full-time team members earning Advocate Aurora’s current minimum wage of $15 an hour, this increase will amount to roughly $500 more per month on a pre-tax basis.

President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh issued the following statement:

"This decision reflects how much we value our team members, whose commitment has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially during these challenging times. It also reflects our commitment to being a great employer. Establishing industry-leading compensation is one way to reward our team members for their tremendous contributions while helping more people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives."