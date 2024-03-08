ADHD medication shortage: doctors, patients, pharmacies frustrated

For more than a year, doctors and patients have struggled with getting medications to treat Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder – better known as ADHD. Pharmacies in southeast Wisconsin are also having to adapt.

If you are prescribed a medication, you might not think twice about whether the pharmacy will be able to fill it. But people living with ADHD do not have that luxury.

The FDA announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall in October 2022. It is one of the drugs used to treat people with ADHD.

"For kids, it helps them focus in school and stuff – and it really does make a difference," said Jon Phillips, Sage Specialty Pharmacy.

Phillips said even now, it is a struggle to find any ADHD medications.

"Generic Adderall, Vyvanse, Focalin," Phillips said. "Every week, you know, and I am saying it’s still not available from anybody."

Jon Phillips

The question is – why?

FOX6's Jason Calvi asked the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services while in Washington, D.C.

"Here’s what’s missing," said Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services. "The industry's commitment to get from all the way from point A to point Z, without a crisis."

The FDA blames supply chain issues and an increase in prescriptions during the pandemic.

"The demand for those medicines is there," Becerra said.

While there is no timeline for when the shortage will end…

"We just try to stay on top of it and try to communicate as much as we can with our patients that are using these medications," Phillips said.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said roughly 87% of pharmacies are reporting shortages of ADHD medications this year.