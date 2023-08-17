Additional Narcan distributed to law enforcement
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Attorney General Josh Kaul joined law enforcement and public health officials Thursday, Aug. 17 to highlight the additional narcan provided to Wisconsin first responders.
During a press conference, they discussed additional NARCAN provided to the Wauwatosa Police Department thanks to the millions of dollars Wisconsin has received from lawsuits against opioids manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies.
According to a press release, 31,560 additional doses of NARCAN have been distributed to law enforcement across Wisconsin.