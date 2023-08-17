Expand / Collapse search

Additional Narcan distributed to law enforcement

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:13AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Additional Narcan distributed to law enforcement

Attorney General Josh Kaul joined law enforcement and public health officials Thursday, Aug. 17 to highlight the additional narcan provided to Wisconsin first responders.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Attorney General Josh Kaul joined law enforcement and public health officials Thursday, Aug. 17 to highlight the additional narcan provided to Wisconsin first responders. 

During a press conference, they discussed additional NARCAN provided to the Wauwatosa Police Department thanks to the millions of dollars Wisconsin has received from lawsuits against opioids manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a press release, 31,560 additional doses of NARCAN have been distributed to law enforcement across Wisconsin.
 