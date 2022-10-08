ACX Cinemas coming to Bayshore

article

Bayshore announced the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas which is projected to open summer of 2023.

The 42,951 square-foot space will be located near Lydell and Fountainview, above the Rotunda at Bayshore.

The new location will include six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, as well as gaming, bowling, and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen, that features a full-service bar and restaurant with Detroit-style pizza and a full menu.

"We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas and elevate the guest experience at Bayshore. They are the perfect addition to our entertainment and hospitality offerings," said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager, of Bayshore.