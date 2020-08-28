Activist Frank Nitty files civil suit against Milwaukee County, sheriff's deputies for 'racist attack'

Milwaukee activist Frank "Nitty" Sensabaugh on Thursday, Aug. 27 filed a civil lawsuit against Milwaukee County and more than two dozen sheriff's deputies, citing incidents with law enforcement during June protests.

The lawsuit lists six claims against different individuals and in some cases Milwaukee County, including one claim of excessive force and one claim of racial profiling.

The civil suit claims Nitty was the victim of a "racist attack" by deputies on June 2 and that he was attacked because he is a "young African American exercising all peoples' First Amendment right to peacefully assemble" against "racist policing" and "violence by law enforcement officers."

March across the Hoan Bridge

On June 2, a group of demonstrators -- led by Nitty -- attempted to cross the Hoan Bridge in protest of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Sheriff's deputies shut down the bridge in both directions around 6:20 p.m. that evening. Sheriff's officials at the time said multiple arrests were made as a result.

Advertisement

Nitty streamed the march on the Hoan Bridge on his Facebook page, during which, he said, protesters and law enforcement started pushing and shoving. Nitty said he tried to calm the situation down, but was tackled by several officers.

The lawsuit claims that Nitty was "singled out while white protesters were left alone" and that he was "threatened with death" when a deputy pointed a firearm at him at point-blank range.

RELATED: MCSO: 'Number of arrests made' as protesters take to Hoan Bridge, force closure of freeway

"There was no, 'You're under arrest,'" said Nitty. "There was no, 'Stop moving.' There was no, 'You right there' --nothing," said Nitty on June 3. "They just literally ran, and tackled me, and then slammed me to the ground."

Nitty said he was treated for lacerations and taken into custody, then released. He continued to protest "despite being brutally and unlawfully attacked," the lawsuit claimed.