Active Streets extended for Milwaukee bars, restaurants

The program that permits restaurants and bars to utilize sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for expanded seating accommodations will expand through winter, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced Friday, Nov. 12.

The Active Streets for Business program had been scheduled to end on November 15, 2021 with a planned extension through March 15, 2022.

Active Streets for Business is a no-fee, city-wide program done in partnership with the business community while following the Milwaukee Health Department’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Since the program’s launch in launched June 17, 2020, the program has proven popular with 34 permit holders last summer and 10 during the first winter the program was in place.

The program’s winter guidelines include allowances for tenting and heating.

Temporary outdoor structures (tenting)

Must have 50% total wall space open to allow airflow

Must be fire-resistant

Must be weighted, anchored or secured without damaging the public way

Heating Devices

Electrical devices must be installed/approved by a licensed electrical contractor

Heating devices (gas or electric) must be away from combustible materials

Cords or materials should not create tripping hazards or violate ADA guidelines

Snow and Ice Control

Businesses will need inclement weather plans submitted for snow and ice removal

Businesses are responsible for clearing near their outdoor space(s)

Businesses on closed streets are responsible for clearing behind those barricades

Current participants in the Active Streets for Business program will need to adhere to the winter guidelines and should email their DPW permits contact for an extension.

The full guidelines can be found at Milwaukee.gov/dpw

