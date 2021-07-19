A Christmas Carol is back; tickets now available

After an untraditional holiday experience in 2020, a Milwaukee holiday tradition is back for 2021.

"This is Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition," said Chad Bauman, the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of "A Christmas Carol" is back and tickets are on sale Monday, July 19, for the annual one-day-only sale.

The Charles Dickens tale will take the stage at the Pabst Theater from November 30 through Christmas Eve. Tickets are on sale at a discounted price for the one-day-only event.

"It’s our ‘Christmas in July’ sale," Bauman says. "We have thousands and thousands of tickets that fly out the door."

Up to 30,000 tickets are available to see the show, the second longest-running production of "A Christmas Carol."

Chad Bauman

"You have beautiful costumes, you have motorized sets and there’s definitely a couple of points in the show where you see children reaching into the air because they’re being snowed on in the audience," Bauman says. "It’s a magical time."

The one-day-only sale includes a 25% discount to buy tickets. People can call the ticket office or they can buy them online.

"I think everybody realized in the last 18 months that what is really important is family, friends and your circle so it absolutely has a great meaning this year to bring everybody back," Bauman says.

And continue the holiday tradition…

"Multiple generations have come to this production so when we talk to our patrons, they talk about their kids, their grandkids have come to this production," Bauman says. "Even now their great-grandkids."

The ticket office is open for calls until 6 p.m. and tickets are available online until 11:59 p.m. Learn more about purchasing tickets for A Christmas Carol.