Expand / Collapse search

9th Annual SHARP Unwrapped MKE at 3rd Street Market Hall

By
Published  May 21, 2025 7:36am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
9th Annual SHARP Unwrapped MKE

9th Annual SHARP Unwrapped MKE

Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall with details on the event and the mission of SHARP Literacy.

MILWAUKEE - Thursday night, local chefs will donate their time and talents to benefit SHARP Literacy during the 9th Annual SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Avenue) with details on the event and the mission of SHARP Literacy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

All in support of a great cause

All in support of a great cause

Brian Kramp is previewing a delicious adventure with talented local chefs at the 9th Annual SHARP Unwrapped MKE.

Made from McDonald’s ingredients

Made from McDonald’s ingredients

SHARP Unwrapped MKE is back this Thursday and Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall with a preview of a dish you can try that’s made from McDonald’s ingredients.

Chefs who donate their time and talents

Chefs who donate their time and talents

Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall home to tomorrow night’s big event.

Gourmet appetizers, entrees, and desserts

Gourmet appetizers, entrees, and desserts

Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall, home to SHARP Literacy’s 9th Annual Unwrapped MKE event.

What would you create?

What would you create?

Brian Kramp is with an executive chef from the Bartolotta Restaurant Group that’s preparing a salmon dish for the fundraiser.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News