988-5K Suicide Prevention Run/Walk 'creates awareness' in Oconomowoc

article

Suicide touches one in five families. To combat that sobering statistic, grassroots organization SOFA hosted its third annual 988-5K Suicide Prevention Run/Walk in Oconomowoc Saturday, June 17.

The group is bringing awareness and support around substance abuse and mental health issues. The plan is to uplift those struggling with mental health issues.

"We want to see people in recovery," said Lauri Bandura, board founder of SOFA. "We’re here to save lives, and it creates awareness."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At the same time, it's good to remember those gone too soon. The organization SOFA stands for "Saving Others For Archie" – and it hits close to home for Bandura.

"Archie, our oldest in 2014, died of an accidental overdose. It was a substance that was laced with fentanyl," she said.

Lauri Bandura's son, Archie

For nine years, the Bandura family has actively fought for lives in the community.

"We were devastated," said Bandura. "I decided, rather than be silent, I would jump on my rooftop and scream ‘fentanyl.’"

Now every step taken is to spread mental health awareness and help those struggling with addiction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Because right now, things are laced," said Bandura. "It is so very dangerous because, right now, people are taking pills. They think it is safe, or they’re borrowing somebody’s prescription, and they’re dying."

If you're struggling, 988 is the suicide prevention and crisis lifeline number. For more SOFA resources, you can go to visit the organization's website.

"If you feel suicidal, or you’re depressed, please call the number 988. There’s help out there," said Bandura. "Just for everyone to know that number is a very important thing."

On FOX6 WakeUp

SOFA continues to fight against the stigma mental health issues hold.