95th and Brown Deer fatal crash; man pleads guilty, sentenced

The Brief A Milwaukee man involved in a fatal crash pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to prison. The crash happened near 95th and Brown Deer back in May. Alvin Dickerson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision.



A Milwaukee man accused of driving with a revoked license when he was involved in a fatal crash in Milwaukee last May pleaded guilty to the charge.

In court on Thursday, Oct. 24, 22-year-old Alvin Dickerson pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Knowingly Operating without a Valid License - Causing Death.

He was then sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and another two years of extended supervision, with credit for 162 days time served.

Case details

The crash, which happened on May 15th near 95th and Brown Deer, killed 31-year-old Kimberly Robbins.

Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene. A criminal complaint states her white Jeep had hit a tree, rolled over and landed on top of a fence. A white Nissan was also involved in the crash.

According to the complaint, investigators identified the Nissan's driver as Dickerson. He left the scene before the police arrived.

Surveillance video from a nearby school showed Robbins and Dickerson's respective vehicles headed west on Brown Deer Road, both speeding, according to the complaint. Robbins tried to move into Dickerson's lane, where the two vehicles collided. Robbins' vehicle left the roadway, while Dickerson's vehicle slowed to a stop.

Dickerson was taken into custody later that night. The complaint states he admitted he did not have a valid driver's license, but claimed he did not know his privileges were revoked. As for the crash itself, he said he remembered the white Jeep speeding and changing lanes before the crash but thought he lost consciousness for about a minute.

Dickerson also told police that the fire department treated him at the scene, and he left. He said police did not respond for roughly an hour after the crash.