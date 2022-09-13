91st and Fond du Lac crash; motorcycle, car collide, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and automobile that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 91st and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 8:37 p.m.
Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, struck the automobile while traveling on the roadway and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.
The operator of the automobile, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured and was taken into police custody for traffic violations relevant to the accident.
Milwaukee Police will be referring charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days