90 drivers helped after 12+ inches of snow in Kenosha County

Lake effect snowfall measured more than a foot by Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16 in Kenosha, and it caused some big problems out on the roads for morning commuters.

"The amount of snowfall that we’ve gotten has caused a lot more motorists to end up in the ditch," said Sgt. David Wright, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Over an 18-hour period, Sgt. Wright said crashes sent deputies across the county.



"We have had 87 assisted motorists from (Monday) evening around 4:00 p.m. until about 9:00 this morning," said Sgt. Wright.

As the snow continued into the afternoon and more braved the cold, Sgt. Wright worried those numbers could get worse.



"We would urge the public that if they don’t need to travel that they should stay home," said Sgt. Wright. "I would say that we are ready to see the snow go away and we are ready for spring."

Deputies say if you do get in a crash, for everyone’s safety, stay inside your car and call for help.