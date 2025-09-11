9/11 ceremony to be held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

The Brief Milwaukee and state leaders will honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania. The event is free and open to the public.



Milwaukee and state leaders will honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Thursday.

What we know:

City leaders and local veterans will come together for a ceremony honoring those lost during the attacks, laying wreaths representing the civilians, military, law enforcement and first responders.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania.

The event is free and open to the public.

Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

9/11 Events

Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums

The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums will honor the firefighters, police officers and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. This tribute will take place at Milwaukee City Hall Plaza located on East Wells and North Water Street, at 7:46 am, the exact time that the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

MATC Oak Creek Campus

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is hosting a special event titled, "MATC Remembers - A Salute to First Responders," to honor the 423 first responders who were victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001. The commemoration will recognize the 72 police officers, 343 firefighters and eight EMTs and paramedics who died. The event will take place at the MATC Oak Creek Campus at 1 p.m.

Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center will host its annual September 11th Remembrance event on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial, located at 1308 Fond du Lac Avenue in Kewaskum.