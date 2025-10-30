Expand / Collapse search

8th annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop; kids sell products, share ideas

Published  October 30, 2025 9:06am CDT
Cloud 9 Workshop

At Cloud 9 Workshop, kids & families can create, play & explore – And this weekend some creative kids will be selling their art and more. Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s hosting this weekend’s 8th Annual "Kidpreneur Fair."

MILWAUKEE - At Cloud 9 Workshop, kids & families can create, play and explore – and this weekend some creative kids will be selling their art and more. 

Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s hosting this weekend’s 8th Annual "Kidpreneur Fair."

8th annual Kidpreneur Fair

This Saturday and Sunday marks the 8th annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop where kids can sell products and share their ideas and inventions. Brian Kramp is seeing how the event provides young local artisans with a positive entrepreneurial experience.

55 Kidpreneures are hard at work

The 8th Annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop is just days away and 55 Kidpreneures are hard at work putting the final touches on their business. Brian Kramp is with one that’s ready to pitch a product that’s Mom approved.

Get ready for an "Art-venture"

Get ready for an "Art-venture" like no other in Milwaukee when 8th Annual Kidpreneur Fair starts at this Saturday morning. Brian Kramp is at Cloud 9 Workshop with a local artisan that’s prepped and ready to pitch one of her items you can buy this weekend.

Positive entrepreneurial experience.

This weekend marks the 8th annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop where kids can sell their products and share their ideas and inventions. Brian Kramp is seeing how the event provides youngsters with a positive entrepreneurial experience.

Local kid entrepreneurs

Supporting and encouraging local kid entrepreneurs as they present their products, ideas, and inventions – That’s the mission of Cloud 9’s 8th Annual Kidprenuer Fair. Brian Kramp is seeing why supporting young local artisans is important for their future.

