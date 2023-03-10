87th and Brentwood fire; Milwaukee man in critical condition

article

A 67-year-old Milwaukee man was found unresponsive in a burning residence near 87th and Brentwood on Friday, March 10.

Milwaukee police said the fire happened around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Officials said he is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.