Expand / Collapse search

7th Annual MKE Studio Tour is back this Saturday and Sunday

By
Published  October 1, 2025 9:07am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MKE Studio Tour

MKE Studio Tour

Discover the creativity and talent of Wisconsin Craft members across Milwaukee County during this weekend’s MKE Studio Tour! Brian Kramp is with a potter who creates functional household objects inspired by nature.

MILWAUKEE - Discover the creativity and talent of Wisconsin Craft members across Milwaukee County during this weekend’s MKE Studio Tour! Brian Kramp is with a potter who creates functional household objects inspired by nature.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One-of-a-kind collages

One-of-a-kind collages

The 7th Annual MKE Studio Tour is back this Saturday and Sunday. Brian Kramp is with a local artist who creates one-of-a-kind collages in many different styles.

Cloud 9 Workshop

Cloud 9 Workshop

Brian Kramp is at Cloud 9 Workshop where it’s believed that art experiences add richness to life.

Immersive experience

Immersive experience

MKE Studio Tour is a personalized and immersive experience where you can interact with local artists and buy their work. Brian Kramp is with an artist that makes wheel-thrown ceramic wares with vibrant patterns.

Wheel-thrown, functional pottery

Wheel-thrown, functional pottery

This weekend you can explore Milwaukee's Art Scene during the MKE Studio Tour. Brian Kramp is with a pair of potters who create wheel-thrown, functional pottery inside their home.

MKE Studio Tour is self-guided

MKE Studio Tour is self-guided

Brian Kramp is with a local contemporary printmaker witnessing how he creates prints that are a cut above the rest.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News