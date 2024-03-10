Milwaukee crash; victim's family speaks out

Recovering from a traumatic injury, a Milwaukee man is still hospitalized after being hit by a car last weekend.

Prosecutors said the driver had a revoked license.

37-year-old Scott Poirier was crossing the street when he was hit. He is still in the hospital recovering, but his family said reckless driving has taken a family member from them twice in a year.

On March 2, Andrea Poirier got a call that was all too familiar – her younger brother had been hit by a car.

"It’s just horrible. We all don’t know what’s to come," she said. "He suffered a traumatic brain injury because he went through the windshield of the car."

The crash happened near 76th and Mill.

Jayla Hobson, 26, was charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked – causing great bodily harm. Court filings state Scott Poirier went through her windshield.

She told police she was driving 40 miles per hour when she hit him.

Scott Poirier suffered frontal lobe damage and is still recovering with serious injuries.

His sister said it’s a feeling she never thought would happen twice.

"It’s just so upsetting," Andrea Poirier said. "We lost our brother Taylor in June from reckless driving."

Less than a year ago, in June 2023, just two blocks away, her other brother was killed in a crash at 76th and Florist.

Prosectors said 23-year-old Navarus Campbell was driving while intoxicated when that crash happened. Taylor Poirier died and his two children were injured.

Campbell was previously cited 27 times for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

"We’re all pretty much on edge. Especially driving," Andrea Poirier said. "Slow down and let's just do the speed limit."

The family has a GoFundMe set up for Scott Poirier’s recovery.

There’s one thing Andrea Poirier wants drivers in Milwaukee to never forget.

"Always be cautious, you never know what could happen and ultimately change your life and somebody else's too," she said.