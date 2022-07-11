7 Milwaukee shootings from Friday-Sunday; 6 dead

It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee – nine people were shot and six people are dead. Between Friday night, July 8 and Sunday evening, July 10 there were seven shootings in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the shootings and are looking for suspects in six of the shootings.

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday night, July 8 responded to at two separate shootings. Two people were killed.

65th and Carmen

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and died at the scene around 9 p.m., police said.

44th and Wright

Police said a 66-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died from her injuries at the scene. It happened around 9:25 p.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least five separate shootings. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded in the incidents.

Teutonia and Keefe

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to survive

Around 1:45 a.m., police said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Police said two people died, including a suspect, and a third person was wounded in a shooting that happened near El Rey.

The suspect, an "unidentified" man, died. One of El Rey's security guards, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man who returned fire after the suspect started shooting, lost his life. The third person who was shot, a bystander identified as a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman, had minor injuries.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

40th and Wright

A 36-year-old woman was shot and killed around 9:15 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner's office said.

19th Place and Glendale

A 27-year-old woman was hit by gunfire around 10:50 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Police continue to investigate each of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.