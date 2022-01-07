Expand / Collapse search

6th and Reservoir stabbing: Man injured, known suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Separate Milwaukee stabbings injure 2 Friday

Two people were stabbed in Milwaukee on Friday morning; one near 11th and Finn, the other near 6th and Reservoir.

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near 6th and Reservoir around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7. 

The victim, a 32-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a deep laceration and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. 

The stabbing is domestic violence-related. 

Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect in relation to the stabbing.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Woman stabbed multiple times near 11th and Finn
article

Woman stabbed multiple times near 11th and Finn

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened shortly after 1 a.m. near 11th and Finn on the city's north side.

60th and Port shooting: Bystander injured, suspect arrested
article

60th and Port shooting: Bystander injured, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 60th and Port around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.