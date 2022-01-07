6th and Reservoir stabbing: Man injured, known suspect sought

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near 6th and Reservoir around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

The victim, a 32-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a deep laceration and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The stabbing is domestic violence-related.

Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect in relation to the stabbing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

