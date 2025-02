Put the pedal to the metal and the four to the floor and head to the State Fair Park Expo Center for the 62nd annual World of Wheels.

The event bills itself as Milwaukee's largest indoor car show, where you can find the finest hot rods, customs, trucks, motorcycles and more.

It runs from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

