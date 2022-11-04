60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. 

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. 

The vehicle did hit a gas meter and We Energies were called. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 