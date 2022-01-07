Expand / Collapse search

60th and Port shooting: Bystander wounded, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:54AM
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Shooting incident near 60th and Port in Milwaukee

A bystander was wounded by gunfire near 60th and Port in Milwaukee, police say.

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered a graze wound to the head following a shooting that happened near 60th and Port on Thursday evening, Jan. 6.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment – and is expected to survive.

Shooting incident at 60th and Port, Milwaukee

Shooting incident at 60th and Port, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were related to domestic violence, police say. But the victim was not the intended target.  

Police arrested the suspect in this case and charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

Shooting incident at 60th and Port, Milwaukee

Shooting incident at 60th and Port, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

