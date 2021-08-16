608 COVID vaccines given at State Fair

article

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday, Aug. 16 that during the 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair, the on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic administered 608 vaccine doses.

All those vaccinated at the on-site clinic received a voucher for a free cream puff.

"This is great news for our state as we work to get shots in arms and ensure our economy can recover from this pandemic," said Gov. Evers. "As the Delta variant spreads throughout our state, getting shots in arms is the best way to keep our each other and our communities safe. I encourage all Wisconsinites to get the vaccine as soon as possible by finding a provider near them."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you already had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. You can find COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.