60+ rescued from Lake Michigan; anglers say responders 'did a great job'

More than 60 ice fisherman were rescued after being stranded in the middle of Lake Michigan on Feb. 4, and some are now sharing the story of their scary ordeal.

Rick Delsman has been going ice fishing for more than 30 years. He comes with all the proper gear and uses a guide when going out on Lake Michigan, but on Thursday, something happened he wasn't prepared for.

"That was something we didn’t plan on, a bigger fish tale than we expected," he said.

The Coast Guard helped rescue more than 60 people that morning near Sturgeon Bay in Door County. High winds from the approaching storm caused a crack in the ice to become a mile wide gap, with the fisherman floating away from shore.

"My grandkids are going, what?!" said Delsman.

"It was cold," said Todd Leny of Germantown. "Those winds were 50mph out on the ice."

Leny recorded his rescue.

"It took us about two and a half hours to be rescued, and it was cold," he said.

Both men said they're thankful they came prepared and thankful for the well-coordinated response.

"I want the Coast Guard. I want everybody all the departments from around the area and the green bay area to know how thankful i was," said Leny. "They all did a great job."

The Coast Guard is reminding people that before you step out on the ice, you need to have a life jacket and a reliable form of communication.