5th annual Winterfest in New Berlin, family-friendly event

New Berlin's 5th annual Winterfest
Enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly winter activities at New Berlin's Winterfest, taking place on Saturday, Jan. 6. Katie Roth joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to share more.
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The snow could not have come at a better time for New Berlin's 5th annual Winterfest.
It's taking place on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Shake off those winter blues and come check out the family-friendly event that features a ton of winter fun including ice skating, snowy kickball tournament, candlelight hike, snowman building contest, beer garden, live music, and lots of hot cocoa.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
FOX6 stopped by to learn more.
New Berlin Winterfest hot cocoa and mugs
Sam Blonien joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about New Berlin's 5th annual Winterfest, and the $10 Winterfest mugs that come with unlimited hot cocoa!
New Berlin Winterfest candlelight hike
TJ Watkins talked with the FOX6 WakeUp team about New Berlin's 5th annual Winterfest, including the candlelight hike, ice sculptures and fireworks show.
New Berlin Winterfest family activities
Tiffany Kelly joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about New Berlin's 5th annual Winterfest, including what's happening at the library, such as family bingo and the outside fire pit.
.