5th annual Winterfest in New Berlin, family-friendly event

The snow could not have come at a better time for New Berlin's 5th annual Winterfest.

It's taking place on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shake off those winter blues and come check out the family-friendly event that features a ton of winter fun including ice skating, snowy kickball tournament, candlelight hike, snowman building contest, beer garden, live music, and lots of hot cocoa.

FOX6 stopped by to learn more.

