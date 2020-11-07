59-year-old woman shot near 29th and North, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around N. 29th Street and W. North Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee woman, was outside a bar when several people began to argue and fired shots, subsequently striking the woman.

She relocated to the area of 35th and Meinecke and called the police.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android