56th annual 'Wonderful World of Weddings' at State Fair Park

Planning a wedding is no small task, but one event in West Allis hopes to help you with every step of the process.

The 56th annual Wonderful World of Weddings takes place at State Fair Park Expo Center on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You’ll be able to meet wedding professionals all in one place and see the latest ideas for wedding gowns, tuxedos, cakes, photographers, florists, reception facilities, music, limos, and more.

