56th annual 'Wonderful World of Weddings' at State Fair Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
It's your one-stop shop for all things weddings and wedding planning. Elizabeth Lein is at State Fair Park in West Allis to talk about the 56th annual 'Wonderful World of Weddings.'

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Planning a wedding is no small task, but one event in West Allis hopes to help you with every step of the process.

The 56th annual Wonderful World of Weddings takes place at State Fair Park Expo Center on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You’ll be able to meet wedding professionals all in one place and see the latest ideas for wedding gowns, tuxedos, cakes, photographers, florists, reception facilities, music, limos, and more.

Nicole Blazer joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 56th annual 'Wonderful World of Weddings' happening at State Fair Park and all the resources available to those looking to tie the knot.

