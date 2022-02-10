55th and Wright fatal crash: Driver struck tree

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 near 55th and Wright. It happened around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving his vehicle northbound on N. 55th Street and attempted to negotiate a turn.  The victim lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.  

The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant trauma as a result of the crash.  The victim was pronounced dead on scene.  

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.  

Weather conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

