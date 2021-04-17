Expand / Collapse search

54-year-old man arrested for 5th OWI after rollover in Washington Co.

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a rollover crash where the vehicle struck a traffic signboard on northbound US-45 just south of Chestnut Street in Washington County around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 16.

The driver, David Knaus, 54, was given a standardized field sobriety test and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his fifth offense.

Knaus was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.

He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, 5th offense, operating after suspension, failure to maintain control, and felony bail jumping.

