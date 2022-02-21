Expand / Collapse search

52nd and Mill building fire; cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fire near 52nd and Mill in Milwaukee

Firefighters on Monday, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire near 52nd and Mill in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire near 52nd and Mill in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:15 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

