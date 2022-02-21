52nd and Mill building fire; cause under investigation

Fire near 52nd and Mill in Milwaukee
Firefighters on Monday, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire near 52nd and Mill in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Feb. 21 responded to the scene of a fire near 52nd and Mill in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
