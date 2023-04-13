51 Milwaukee police recruits graduate, 20% women

Fifty-one Milwaukee police recruits graduated Thursday, April 13 at the Milwaukee Police Academy.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the city needs more officers.

"I wanted to do something that is bigger than myself," said Joseph Mack, graduate.

The 51 men and women make up MPD's second recruit class of 2022. Timothy Leitzke, director of training, said it was the biggest class to graduate recently.

"We’ve had a tough trend lately in hiring in police service, so we’re very grateful to have these individuals hired," said Leitzke.

Milwaukee Police Department

Leitzke said he hopes future recruit classes are just as big or bigger.

"We have a great need for more officers on the streets," said Leitzke.

Chief Norman said women made up 20% of this recruit class, one step closer to the department's 30 by 30 initiative, with a goal of having 30% of recruit classes made up of women by 2023.

"We’re really optimistic about how we can bring in officers to serve the city of Milwaukee," said Leitzke.

After six months of training, the new officers get their badges pinned by loved ones.

Milwaukee Police Department

It's something Joseph Mac said he waited for his whole life.

"This job, this profession is a calling," said Mack. "It’s something that you have a passion for and that you want to do."

As their training ends, the real work begins.

Chief Norman said they're always looking for recruits. Here's how to apply.