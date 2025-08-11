$50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Milwaukee

article

The Brief A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Milwaukee's southwest side. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers – and the Powerball. The main Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $501 million.



A Wisconsin Lottery retailer sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket for the Saturday, Aug. 9 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Hometown Gas at 76th and Howard in Milwaukee.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

What we know:

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (7-14-23-24-60) and the Powerball (14).



Across the nation, there were 28 $50,000 winners for Saturday's drawing including the win in Wisconsin. In the Badger State, there were 9,939 total Powerball winners ranging from $4 to $50,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

With no players matching all five numbers and the Powerball Saturday, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing, Monday night, is $501 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

What you can do:

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.