$50,000 Powerball win in Waukesha

Wisconsin Lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 that a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip (2530 N. Grandview Boulevard) in Waukesha for the Oct. 2 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (12-26-27-43-47) plus the Powerball (5). The ticket was one of 70 $50,000 winners sold across the country for the Monday night drawing.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 4 drawing is $1.2 billion – the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. It will be the 33rd drawing during this jackpot run.

This marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots in game's history

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.2 Billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.