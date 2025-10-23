$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Berlin

article

The Brief A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in New Berlin for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball; it was one of six $50,000 winners nationwide. The Wisconsin Lottery has had four $50,000 Powerball winners in the last 11 days; the jackpot now rises to $344 million.



A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip at 13975 W. Cleveland Ave. for the Wednesday, Oct. 22 drawing, lottery officials announced.

What we know:

The ticket matched four of five numbers – 18, 37, 52, 54 and 60 – plus the Powerball of 12. It was one of six $50,000 tickets drawn nationwide.

In Wisconsin, Powerball luck has been running strong. Four winning $50,000 tickets have been sold in the state in the past 11 days.

The estimated jackpot for the next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, is $344 million.

Wisconsin Lottery officials remind players that retailers who sell winning tickets worth more than $599 receive a two-percent incentive, up to $100,000.

Dig deeper:

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. Instructions for claiming can be found at wilottery.com or through the lottery’s mobile app.

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. for inclusion in that night’s drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning a $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,130.