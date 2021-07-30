500+ without power in Ripon after storms, compost center open for debris

article

Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin Wednesday night, July 28 into Thursday morning, July 29. Storm damage in the Town of Ripon included – downed trees and power lines. First responders say at least 25 power lines were reported down.

As of 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 30, Alliant Energy has restored power to most customers within the City of Ripon. Approximately 550 customers remain without power. Alliant Energy crews are working continuously to repair damages and restore power to all city residents.

Officials say the Compost Center on Berlin Road remains open for city residents to drop off brush and storm debris. The city is encouraging residents to haul to this site if they are able. Hauling it to the compost site versus putting it on the curb is extremely helpful to their Department of Public Works as they continue to be very busy with storm clean-up.

Downed tree in Ripon area after severe storms overnight into Thursday, July 29.

Officials say city crews have been out since 5:00 a.m. clearing debris and opening roadways. Only a few streets remain closed, and officials are asking residents to continue all traffic closures and barricades.